Illinois Hospitals See Small Drop In Patients With COVID-19 — But Number Remains High

CHICAGO — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois has fallen for the first time since Christmas Eve, data shows.

Illinois hospitals reported treating 7,096 patients Friday, a drop of two patients, the Daily Herald’s Jake Griffin first reported. It’s the first time there’s been a day-to-day drop in Illinoisans hospitalized with the virus since Dec. 24.

But the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains high, with hospitals and health care workers struggling to keep up with the surge of patients they’ve faced in recent weeks.

And officials have previously cautioned that day-to-day drops in metrics like new cases or hospitalizations do not indicate a trend. It’ll take several days to see if the number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 is actually heading downward.

The bulk of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Chicago and across Illinois are unvaccinated, officials have said. That population also makes up the vast majority of people dying from the virus.

The best way to be protected against the virus, and especially against severe illness and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and get a booster shot, officials have said.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.7 million people — or 60.9 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 42,098 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 19,535,937 vaccine doses of the 22,168,675 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.7 million Chicagoans — or 64.9 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 72.1 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Thursday, 101 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 28,361 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 3,299 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 42,903 cases since Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 2,382,437.

• Since Thursday, 233,655 tests were reported statewide. In all, 45,992,122 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 15.2 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 14.7 percent Thursday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 18.5 percent. It was at 18.6 percent Thursday.

• As of Thursday night, 1,123 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 639 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, 17 deaths were reported since Thursday. There have been at least 6,384 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of 12 people dying per day, up 1 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 7,843 confirmed cases reported since Thursday. It’s had a total of 465,692 confirmed cases. An average of 5,047 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 18 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 22 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate is at 22.7 percent, up from 15.3 percent the week prior.

