Going To City Colleges This Spring? Last Day To Register For Classes Is Jan. 14

CHICAGO — The last day to register for spring classes at City Colleges is Jan. 14.

People who want to register for the spring semester must do so by that date, according to a news release. New and returning students can register online.

Spring semester classes start Jan. 18.

City Colleges of Chicago is a network of community colleges that offer a variety of programs so students can earn their associate’s degrees, GED or various certifications.

Tuition information is available online.