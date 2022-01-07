Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Going To City Colleges This Spring? Last Day To Register For Classes Is Jan. 14

Spring semester classes start Jan. 18.

Kelly Bauer
9:39 AM CST on Jan 7, 2022
Students at City Colleges of Chicago celebrate graduation.
City Colleges of Chicago/Facebook
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The last day to register for spring classes at City Colleges is Jan. 14.

People who want to register for the spring semester must do so by that date, according to a news release. New and returning students can register online.

Spring semester classes start Jan. 18.

City Colleges of Chicago is a network of community colleges that offer a variety of programs so students can earn their associate’s degrees, GED or various certifications.

Tuition information is available online.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Lost Lake Closing Next Week, Marking End To Popular Logan Square Tropical Bar

Lost Lake will close after Jan. 15. The owners said the pandemic forced their hand.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Kelly Bauer
48 minutes ago

Going To City Colleges This Spring? Last Day To Register For Classes Is Jan. 14

Spring semester classes start Jan. 18.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Alexander’s Restaurant To Open In Former Jeri’s Grill Space, Bringing Another Family-Owned Diner To North Center Corner

When it opens this spring, the Western Avenue restaurant will be Alexander’s second location and feature the same diner menu as its original Edgewater spot, which has been open since 1960.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
3 hours ago

A Piece Of The Hancock Building Fell Off In ‘Freak Incident,’ Terrifying Neighbors

No one was injured in the incident. Workers must now check that the cladding on the building, one of Chicago's tallest, is safe.

Downtown
Mack Liederman
9:03 AM CST

See more stories