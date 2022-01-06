Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Vaccine Clinic For Kids Age 5-11 Opening Friday At Edgewater’s Broadway Armory

The pop-up clinic will help kids get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union debate the safe return to classrooms.

Joe Ward
9:12 AM CST on Jan 6, 2022
Jervin Roman, 9, winces before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at Esperanza Health Centers, 6057 S. Western Ave., on Nov. 4, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

EDGEWATER — A pop-up vaccine clinic in Edgewater will help get kids vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The pediatric vaccine clinic will take place from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway. It is open and free to all kids aged 5 through 11.

The vaccine clinic is being held as Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union debate the safe return to classrooms following winter break and a dramatic increase in local COVID-19 cases.

About 23 percent of Chicago kids age 5-11 are vaccinated, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kids ages 5-11 were authorized to get the vaccine in early November.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th), state Sen. Mike Simmons and state Rep. Kelly Cassidy are organizing the children’s vaccine clinic along with Genoa Healthcare.

CPS is also hosting 33 vaccination events this month for school-aged kids.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

