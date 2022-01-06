Vaccine Clinic For Kids Age 5-11 Opening Friday At Edgewater’s Broadway Armory

EDGEWATER — A pop-up vaccine clinic in Edgewater will help get kids vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The pediatric vaccine clinic will take place from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway. It is open and free to all kids aged 5 through 11.

The vaccine clinic is being held as Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union debate the safe return to classrooms following winter break and a dramatic increase in local COVID-19 cases.

About 23 percent of Chicago kids age 5-11 are vaccinated, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kids ages 5-11 were authorized to get the vaccine in early November.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th), state Sen. Mike Simmons and state Rep. Kelly Cassidy are organizing the children’s vaccine clinic along with Genoa Healthcare.

CPS is also hosting 33 vaccination events this month for school-aged kids.

