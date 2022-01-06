Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Extreme Cold Means Pipes Could Freeze And Burst, City Warns. Here’s How To Prevent That

If you do have a pipe freeze, don't use an open flame to thaw it — just use a heating pad or blowdryer.

Kelly Bauer
7:28 AM CST on Jan 6, 2022
Pexels
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city is facing extreme cold — which means there’s a risk of people’s water pipes freezing and bursting.

Chicago will only see temperatures in the teens Thursday and Friday, and it’ll feel even colder with the wind chill, according to the National Weather Service. Chilly temperatures are expected again after the weekend.

But there are ways to prevent your pipes from freezing and to safely thaw them, according to a Department of Water Management news release.

Here are the city’s tips:

  • Keep your home adequately heated.
  • Make sure warm air can circulate under cabinets and in areas where there is plumbing on the outside walls.
  • Keep a trickle of water running at the faucet furthest from where the main water line enters your home.

If you do have a pipe freeze, you can use a blowdryer or a heating pad to thaw it out, according to the Department of Water Management. You should not use an open flame, like a lighter, to try thawing the pipe.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Urban Market Family-Owned Grocery Store Opens In River West After Supply Chain Delays And Tech Hiccups

The locally owned grocery store opened Dec. 30. It features a made-to-order cafe and bar on top of supermarket staples.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
12:05 PM CST

Vaccine Clinic For Kids Age 5-11 Opening Friday At Edgewater’s Broadway Armory

The pop-up clinic will help kids get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union debate the safe return to classrooms.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
9:12 AM CST

12 Woman-Owned Fitness Clubs To Offer Free Classes During NW Side ‘Club Crawl’ To Kick Off New Year

Fitness studios across the Northwest Side will offer free dance and yoga classes for a week starting Sunday.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
8:55 AM CST

Meet White Sox ‘Beer Helmet Guy’ Jake Von Esh, The Jimmy Fallon Lookalike Who Has Become Bleacher Famous

Jake Von Esh, the double Modelo-hatted Sox fan caught on camera last fall, was impersonated by Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Even the "Cane Guy" acknowledges, "Jake’s got the torch now."

Citywide
Mack Liederman
8:51 AM CST

See more stories