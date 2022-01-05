Every Part Of The US Is Now On Chicago’s Travel Advisory

CHICAGO — Every part of the United States is now on Chicago’s travel advisory as COVID-19 surges.

Montana and Guam were added to the advisory this week, meaning every state and territory is on the list, according to a Mayor’s Office news release.

The travel advisory was created at the start of the pandemic to discourage Chicagoans from going to high-risk areas — or people in those areas from coming to Chicago — without taking safety precautions.

At one point in 2021, as cases subsided with vaccines and warmer weather, the list was blank for several weeks — but the Delta and Omicron variants then created new waves of COVID-19 that have led to more cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the United States. The travel advisory has steadily filled up over the past few months as such surges have worsened.

Unvaccinated travelers from places on the list should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before their trip and three to five days after arriving in Chicago, according to the health advisory. Unvaccinated people are also asked to quarantine for at least seven days upon arrival in the city, even if they get a negative test; those who don’t get tested are asked to quarantine for 10 days.

The quarantine and test rules do not apply for travelers who are fully vaccinated.

All people must wear masks on public transportation — including planes, buses and trains — and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also asked to avoid crowds as much as possible and wash their hands or use sanitizer.

And unvaccinated people who traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness — like older people and immunocompromised people — for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results, according to the health department.

All travelers are asked to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, has previously urged Chicagoans who aren’t fully vaccinated not to travel, as they could be at risk.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.7 million people — or 60.78 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 45,297 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 19,417,187 vaccine doses of the 21,525,535 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.7 million Chicagoans — or 64.7 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 71.8 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Tuesday, 79 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 28,156 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 3,260 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 32,279 cases since Tuesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 2,295,445.

• Since Tuesday, 205,225 tests were reported statewide. In all, 45,510,637 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 14.2 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 12.2 percent Tuesday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 18.4 percent. It was at 17.6 percent Tuesday.

• As of Tuesday night, 1,135 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 663 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, 13 deaths were reported since Tuesday. There have been at least 6,347 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of 11 people dying per day, down 9 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 5,547 confirmed cases reported since Tuesday. It’s had a total of 449,415 confirmed cases. An average of 4,775 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 12 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 34 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate is at 23.3 percent, up from 14.3 percent the week prior.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers.

