PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve Fireworks Bring Thousands Downtown To Ring In 2022

DOWNTOWN — A thick fog hung over the city as the chapter closed on 2021, but that did not cloud the celebration of the New Year.
Chicago put on its biggest-ever fireworks display Friday night — a 1.5-mile-long show along the lakefront and Chicago River — for the holiday.
Throngs of Chicagoans and visitors alike took to the Loop to watch the display and ring in 2022:
