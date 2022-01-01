PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve Fireworks Bring Thousands Downtown To Ring In 2022

DOWNTOWN — A thick fog hung over the city as the chapter closed on 2021, but that did not cloud the celebration of the New Year.

Chicago put on its biggest-ever fireworks display Friday night — a 1.5-mile-long show along the lakefront and Chicago River — for the holiday.

Throngs of Chicagoans and visitors alike took to the Loop to watch the display and ring in 2022:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Israel and Anna Gallegos dance to cumbia music as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People blow their noisemakers as hundreds gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People record on their phones as hundreds gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Mike Blach and Vicki Ziecina share a New Years kiss Downtown on Jan. 1, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Kali Skrap sells New Years accessories for $5 at Lake Street and Michigan Avenue after much of the holiday celebration wore down on Jan. 1, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Chicago Fire Department paramedics wear New Years accessories as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Young girls film out of a car window on Michigan Avenue as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People inside the London House wait for the fireworks to start as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Stacey Johnson of Gary, Ind. dances excitedly as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.’

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Rapalo family poses for a photo after the firework show as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Fireworks go off over the Chicago River as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A discarded New Year accessory lays on Wacker Drive as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.

