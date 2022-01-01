Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve Fireworks Bring Thousands Downtown To Ring In 2022

A thick fog hung over the city as the chapter closed on 2021, but that did not cloud the celebration of the New Year.

Colin Boyle
10:33 AM CST on Jan 1, 2022
People record the firework show on their phones as hundreds gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — A thick fog hung over the city as the chapter closed on 2021, but that did not cloud the celebration of the New Year.

Chicago put on its biggest-ever fireworks display Friday night — a 1.5-mile-long show along the lakefront and Chicago River — for the holiday.

Throngs of Chicagoans and visitors alike took to the Loop to watch the display and ring in 2022:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Israel and Anna Gallegos dance to cumbia music as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
People blow their noisemakers as hundreds gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
People record on their phones as hundreds gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Mike Blach and Vicki Ziecina share a New Years kiss Downtown on Jan. 1, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Kali Skrap sells New Years accessories for $5 at Lake Street and Michigan Avenue after much of the holiday celebration wore down on Jan. 1, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Chicago Fire Department paramedics wear New Years accessories as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Young girls film out of a car window on Michigan Avenue as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
People inside the London House wait for the fireworks to start as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Stacey Johnson of Gary, Ind. dances excitedly as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, 2021.’
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
The Rapalo family poses for a photo after the firework show as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Fireworks go off over the Chicago River as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
A discarded New Year accessory lays on Wacker Drive as people gather Downtown to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Colin Boyle

Read More:

The Latest

PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve Fireworks Bring Thousands Downtown To Ring In 2022

A thick fog hung over the city as the chapter closed on 2021, but that did not cloud the celebration of the New Year.

Downtown
Colin Boyle
10:33 AM CST

Chicago Could Get Socked With 8 Inches Of Snow On New Year’s Day

The snow is expected to begin mid to late morning and pick up steam from 2-8 p.m.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff

Illinois Hospitals Should Postpone Non-Emergency Surgeries As State Faces Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Pritzker Says

Illinois, already in the midst of a record-breaking COVID-19 wave, could see a post-holiday surge on top of that. Officials asked hospitals to take steps to avoid being overwhelmed by patients.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer

CPS Will Return To In-Person Learning Monday Despite COVID Surge, Officials Say

Officials said they expect to see many kids test positive for COVID-19 after being home with families — and, ultimately, it's vaccines that are needed to protect young people.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer

See more stories