Chicago Could Get Socked With 8 Inches Of Snow On New Year’s Day

CHICAGO — A year that saw a record-breaking stretch of no snow will soon give way to a new year that will wallop Chicago with snow on day one.

That National Weather Service forecasts Chicago could get 8 inches of snow Saturday, with the heaviest part of the storm coming between 2-8 p.m. Saturday. Up to an inch of snow an hour will fall during that stretch, the weather service said.

The snow is expected to begin mid to late morning. The National Weather Service is warning of gusty winds and drifting snow that will make roads dangerous.

A winter storm is expected to dump between 4 and 8 inches of snow across much of the region Saturday afternoon and night. Most intense snowfall and highest rates expected between 2 pm and 8 pm Saturday, when hourly snowfall rates of 1" per hour are possible at times. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/4ZdxCifv32 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 31, 2021

The New Year’s Day storm comes after Chicago made it to Dec. 28 without any measurable snowfall this season. That marked the latest day in the city’s recorded history without at least .1 inches of snow.

But it was a relatively small snowstorm, with many areas of Chicago reporting 1-2 inches of snowfall. By Wednesday morning, much of it was gone.

That won’t be the case Saturday, though. Temperatures are expected to drop after the snowfall into the teens or 20s by Sunday morning. Wind chills could drop below zero Sunday and Monday.

Hazardous travel conditions will likely develop by late morning Saturday and continue through Saturday night. Gusty winds could cause some blowing snow is possible Saturday night in open and outlying areas. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/b5B37B9nI1 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 31, 2021

Here's the latest five day forecast. pic.twitter.com/JnhVBqlcF3 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 31, 2021

