Recycle Your Broken Holiday Lights At These Far North Side Spots

EDGEWATER — It’s almost time to starting taking down festive holiday lights — and residents have a way to keep broken string lights out of landfills.

Six North Side ward offices and businesses are collecting broken holiday lights to be recycled so some of their base materials, like copper and plastic, can be reused, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) wrote in his weekly newsletter.

Alds. Martin, Andre Vasquez (40th) and Harry Osterman (48th) are sponsoring the holiday light recycling drive along with the North Center Neighborhood Association, the 47th Ward Green Council and the Edgewater Environmental Coalition.

Holiday lights can be dropped off through Jan. 31. Check the individual offices hours before stopping by. Some offices are operating under holiday hours. Ward offices are closed until Monday.

Recycling drop-off sites:

40th Ward Office, 5620 N. Western Ave.

47th Ward Office, 4243 N. Lincoln Ave.

48th Ward Office, 5533 N. Broadway

North Center Chamber of Commerce, 4054 N. Lincoln Ave.

A Pretty Flower, 2334 W. Lawrence Ave.

Erwin Law LLC, 4043 N. Ravenswood Ave., Suite 208

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: