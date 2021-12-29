Chicago Finally Got This Winter’s First Real Snow, And More Could Be Coming

LOGAN SQUARE — Chicago finally got its first snow of the season Tuesday.

The snow was significant — and record-breaking — as it marked the latest time in a Chicago winter that the city’s gotten its first measurable amount of snow.

But it was a relatively small snowstorm, with many areas of Chicago reporting 1-2 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. By Wednesday morning, much of it was gone.

There’s a chance for more, though.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 35 degrees that’ll fall to 31 by 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50 percent chance for snow overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and it’ll warm up a bit, with a high of 38 degrees expected.

Friday will see a bit of sun, and it’ll warm up even more, with temperatures expected to hit 43 degrees, according to the weather agency. There’s a chance for rain before 9 p.m. — and then it could turn into a mix of rain and snow overnight before becoming all snow by early Saturday.

Then Saturday, which is New Year’s Day, will be snowy and breezy, with a high temperature of 32 degrees. The snow will continue through the night.

Sunday will be partly sunny but cold, with a high temperature of just 17 degrees, according to the weather agency.

Several inches of snow will be possible on Saturday, which could create hazardous conditions as people travel for the holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are views from all over Chicago of Tuesday’s snow:

Roscoe Village looks like Silver and Gold pic.twitter.com/ipxwj298g1 — Michael Gebert (@skyfullofbacon) December 28, 2021

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Snow falls on Bronzeville homes during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.

I have good news for you from Andersonville then! pic.twitter.com/5EUlxoUmXt — Chairman Birb Bernanke 🎄 (@Bonecondor) December 28, 2021

Also, cat is not at all sure how she feels about snow pic.twitter.com/Z7PFDHOBp8 — Kamaria (@kamaria_jasmine) December 28, 2021

Beverly! pic.twitter.com/Vdsqye8wVP — extremely sexy beauty school student (@bad_bitchski) December 28, 2021

Ravenswood pic.twitter.com/iVYaWXwdQO — please be nice to patrick (@ruff_bluffs) December 28, 2021

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A person bikes on 53rd Street in Hyde Park during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People make their way on 53rd Street in Hyde Park during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.

My five year old was excited to go outside and shovel a path around the tree… pic.twitter.com/CSuavMUJl6 — Summer (@Sumsicle) December 28, 2021

at work in lincoln park pic.twitter.com/D9JsUCzGHr — z🤪ch (@crewseship) December 28, 2021

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People make their way on 53rd Street in Hyde Park during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.

can hardly even see the looming tower of condos back there pic.twitter.com/DYaqbONr5z — 🖤 (@punishindaisies) December 28, 2021

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People make their way on 53rd Street in Hyde Park during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.

Right outside my front door! pic.twitter.com/suGwKWS7rx — Cat Garcia (@TheBaseballGirl) December 28, 2021

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A city snow plow drive through the Bronzeville neighborhood during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.

while leaving work in River North earlier pic.twitter.com/aVLXuQdHRC — ♉︎ (@jo_bean_) December 28, 2021

Better late than never! pic.twitter.com/EOnDh6h4YG — Justin Parlette (@jpar0) December 28, 2021

West Beverly area pic.twitter.com/nkQ6thM2M0 — julie schumacher (@jschumacher8386) December 28, 2021

Hi from West Ridge pic.twitter.com/OQ3WTKm7Ut — Joe Preschool (@MyKidLikes) December 28, 2021

Sticking in the South Loop pic.twitter.com/YGjXeYCB2J — Aaron (@Snak_Attack18) December 28, 2021

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Snow falls on Bronzeville homes during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.

It’s a winter wonderland in Logan Square! pic.twitter.com/dON50yqSEy — Rachel Walker (@racheldiane) December 28, 2021

Rogers Park is looking festive pic.twitter.com/tRomvPmwhL — Carrie D (@EarthVsSoup) December 28, 2021

Cat on a radiator. Snow out window. pic.twitter.com/hZgo9lZ1ic — myurbanlife (@myurbanlife1) December 28, 2021

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Ericka cleans snow off of her car on 53rd Street in Hyde Park during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.

Greetings from West Ridge pic.twitter.com/NVLKgyuN6B — Fountains of Garth (@M_Birnbaum) December 28, 2021

Elmwood Park pic.twitter.com/MsW3w8mmhW — The Joyful Reader (@thejoyfulreader) December 28, 2021

