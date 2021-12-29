Chicago Finally Got This Winter’s First Real Snow, And More Could Be Coming

Indicates that a Newsmaker/Newsmakers was/were physically present to report the article from some/all of the location(s) it concerns.
LOGAN SQUARE — Chicago finally got its first snow of the season Tuesday.
The snow was significant — and record-breaking — as it marked the latest time in a Chicago winter that the city’s gotten its first measurable amount of snow.
But it was a relatively small snowstorm, with many areas of Chicago reporting 1-2 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. By Wednesday morning, much of it was gone.
There’s a chance for more, though.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 35 degrees that’ll fall to 31 by 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50 percent chance for snow overnight and into Thursday morning.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and it’ll warm up a bit, with a high of 38 degrees expected.
Friday will see a bit of sun, and it’ll warm up even more, with temperatures expected to hit 43 degrees, according to the weather agency. There’s a chance for rain before 9 p.m. — and then it could turn into a mix of rain and snow overnight before becoming all snow by early Saturday.
Then Saturday, which is New Year’s Day, will be snowy and breezy, with a high temperature of 32 degrees. The snow will continue through the night.
Sunday will be partly sunny but cold, with a high temperature of just 17 degrees, according to the weather agency.
Several inches of snow will be possible on Saturday, which could create hazardous conditions as people travel for the holiday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are views from all over Chicago of Tuesday’s snow:
