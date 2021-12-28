Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Goodman Theatre Cancels ‘A Christmas Carol’ Shows Due To COVID-19

Ticketholders will be given refunds, or they can use their tickets to watch a video of the 2021 production online.

Block Club Chicago Staff
7:31 AM CST on Dec 28, 2021
The Goodman Theatre on May 5, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — The Goodman Theatre has called off all stagings of “A Christmas Carol” following “COVID-19 exposure within the production company” and as the Omicron variant drives up cases in the city.

The Goodman, 170 N. Dearborn St., made the announcement late Monday. The following shows have been canceled:

  • 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday
  • 2 p.m. Friday

Theater leaders also canceled shows Dec. 19-24, cutting short the company’s 44th production of the classic based on the Charles Dickens story as theaters and other event venues tried to resume their slate of holiday shows. The 2021 production is directed by Jessica Thebus.

“As disappointing as it is to close early, we appreciate our audiences’ understanding that a safe environment for all remains our top priority,” Roche Schulfer, executive director and CEO, said in a statement.

Ticketholders will get full refunds by Jan. 7.

To make up for the canceled run, the theater is offering a video stream of the 2021 production online. It’s $25, or open to anyone with tickets to a canceled performance. The online show is available here starting 10 a.m. Tuesday through Jan. 14.

Ticketholders for canceled performances also can receive a theater credit or make a tax-deductible donation. Anyone wanting to do that can email BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org and include their name and Customer ID (located on the ticket) with a description of what they want to do with their tickets before Jan. 7. You can also call ticket services noon-5 p.m. daily at 312-443-3800.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Block Club Chicago Staff

Read More:

The Latest

Goodman Theatre Cancels ‘A Christmas Carol’ Shows Due To COVID-19

Ticketholders will be given refunds, or they can use their tickets to watch a video of the 2021 production online.

Downtown
Block Club Chicago Staff
0 minutes ago

Chicago’s Biggest Fireworks Display Ever Will Be Held On Lakefront, Chicago River For New Year’s Eve

The display will be spread across 1.5 miles and will start at midnight.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
7 minutes ago

Illinois Increasing COVID Testing, Vaccinations As State Hit By ‘Highest Surge In Cases’ Ever

Since Thursday, 55,958 cases have been detected in Illinois and 153 residents have died from the virus.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer

CPS Students Should Get Tested For COVID-19 Before Returning To Class Jan. 3, District Says

The district sent out 150,000 at home test kits to students in "areas hardest hit by the pandemic" earlier this month.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff

See more stories