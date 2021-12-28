Goodman Theatre Cancels ‘A Christmas Carol’ Shows Due To COVID-19

DOWNTOWN — The Goodman Theatre has called off all stagings of “A Christmas Carol” following “COVID-19 exposure within the production company” and as the Omicron variant drives up cases in the city.

The Goodman, 170 N. Dearborn St., made the announcement late Monday. The following shows have been canceled:

2 p.m. Tuesday

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday

2 p.m. Friday

Theater leaders also canceled shows Dec. 19-24, cutting short the company’s 44th production of the classic based on the Charles Dickens story as theaters and other event venues tried to resume their slate of holiday shows. The 2021 production is directed by Jessica Thebus.

“As disappointing as it is to close early, we appreciate our audiences’ understanding that a safe environment for all remains our top priority,” Roche Schulfer, executive director and CEO, said in a statement.

Ticketholders will get full refunds by Jan. 7.

To make up for the canceled run, the theater is offering a video stream of the 2021 production online. It’s $25, or open to anyone with tickets to a canceled performance. The online show is available here starting 10 a.m. Tuesday through Jan. 14.

Ticketholders for canceled performances also can receive a theater credit or make a tax-deductible donation. Anyone wanting to do that can email BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org and include their name and Customer ID (located on the ticket) with a description of what they want to do with their tickets before Jan. 7. You can also call ticket services noon-5 p.m. daily at 312-443-3800.

