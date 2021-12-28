Chicago’s Biggest Fireworks Display Ever Will Be Held On Lakefront, Chicago River For New Year’s Eve

CHICAGO — The city will hold a 1.5-mile-long fireworks display along the lakefront and Chicago River for New Year’s Eve.

The display, which will start at midnight and will be accompanied by music, will be the largest fireworks event in Chicago history, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. There will be eight fireworks launch sites along the river and in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

The display can be viewed outside, where there’s less risk of COVID-19 spreading. WGN will broadcast the show, as well, so people can watch from home, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Organizers are also partnering with nearby businesses to offer entertainment, food and drinks.

Go here for more information.

Here’s a map of the fireworks launch sites and partners:

