Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Chicago’s Biggest Fireworks Display Ever Will Be Held On Lakefront, Chicago River For New Year’s Eve

The display will be spread across 1.5 miles and will start at midnight.

Kelly Bauer
7:24 AM CST on Dec 28, 2021
Fireworks at Navy Pier in July 2015.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city will hold a 1.5-mile-long fireworks display along the lakefront and Chicago River for New Year’s Eve.

The display, which will start at midnight and will be accompanied by music, will be the largest fireworks event in Chicago history, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. There will be eight fireworks launch sites along the river and in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

The display can be viewed outside, where there’s less risk of COVID-19 spreading. WGN will broadcast the show, as well, so people can watch from home, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Organizers are also partnering with nearby businesses to offer entertainment, food and drinks.

Go here for more information.

Here’s a map of the fireworks launch sites and partners:

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Chicago’s Biggest Fireworks Display Ever Will Be Held On Lakefront, Chicago River For New Year’s Eve

The display will be spread across 1.5 miles and will start at midnight.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
4 minutes ago

Illinois Increasing COVID Testing, Vaccinations As State Hit By ‘Highest Surge In Cases’ Ever

Since Thursday, 55,958 cases have been detected in Illinois and 153 residents have died from the virus.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer

CPS Students Should Get Tested For COVID-19 Before Returning To Class Jan. 3, District Says

The district sent out 150,000 at home test kits to students in "areas hardest hit by the pandemic" earlier this month.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff

Immigrant Community College Students Struggle to Find Support During COVID

City Colleges of Chicago immigrant students balance extra work hours, technology issues and limited English proficiency with remote learning.

Citywide
Ata Younan, Borderless

See more stories