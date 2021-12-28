CDC Cuts Recommended Quarantine Time In Half For People With COVID-19 Without Symptoms

CHICAGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut in half the time officials recommend people isolate if they have COVID-19.

The agency now recommends people who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic quarantine for five days, then wear a mask around other people for an additional five days, according to a Monday news release.

The CDC previously recommended asymptomatic people with COVID-19 isolate for 10 days.

The CDC also changed its recommendations for people who are exposed to COVID-19.

People who are not vaccinated: Quarantine for five days and follow strict mask sue for another five days.

Quarantine for five days and follow strict mask sue for another five days. People who have not gotten a booster shot and are six months out from their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months out from their Johnson & Johnson dose: Quarantine for five days and follow strict mask sue for another five days.

Quarantine for five days and follow strict mask sue for another five days. People who are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster shot: People do not need to quarantine, but they should wear a mask around other people for 10 days after the possible exposure.

Everyone who has been exposed should get a COVID-19 test five days after being exposed, and people who develop symptoms should immediately quarantine until they get a negative COVID-19 test, according to the agency.

The changes to the recommendations were “motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmissions occurs early in the course of illness,” according to the agency.

