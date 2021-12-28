CDC Cuts Recommended Quarantine Time In Half For People With COVID-19 Without Symptoms

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut in half the time officials recommend people isolate if they have COVID-19.
The agency now recommends people who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic quarantine for five days, then wear a mask around other people for an additional five days, according to a Monday news release.
The CDC previously recommended asymptomatic people with COVID-19 isolate for 10 days.
The CDC also changed its recommendations for people who are exposed to COVID-19.
- People who are not vaccinated: Quarantine for five days and follow strict mask sue for another five days.
- People who have not gotten a booster shot and are six months out from their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months out from their Johnson & Johnson dose: Quarantine for five days and follow strict mask sue for another five days.
- People who are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster shot: People do not need to quarantine, but they should wear a mask around other people for 10 days after the possible exposure.
Everyone who has been exposed should get a COVID-19 test five days after being exposed, and people who develop symptoms should immediately quarantine until they get a negative COVID-19 test, according to the agency.
The changes to the recommendations were “motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmissions occurs early in the course of illness,” according to the agency.