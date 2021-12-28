Skip to contents

CDC Cuts Recommended Quarantine Time In Half For People With COVID-19 Without Symptoms

The CDC also changed its recommendations for people who are exposed to COVID-19.

Kelly Bauer
9:22 AM CST on Dec 28, 2021
Fourth-grader Kate Johns gets a COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 3 at Esperanza Health Centers.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut in half the time officials recommend people isolate if they have COVID-19.

The agency now recommends people who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic quarantine for five days, then wear a mask around other people for an additional five days, according to a Monday news release.

The CDC previously recommended asymptomatic people with COVID-19 isolate for 10 days.

The CDC also changed its recommendations for people who are exposed to COVID-19.

  • People who are not vaccinated: Quarantine for five days and follow strict mask sue for another five days.
  • People who have not gotten a booster shot and are six months out from their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months out from their Johnson & Johnson dose: Quarantine for five days and follow strict mask sue for another five days.
  • People who are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster shot: People do not need to quarantine, but they should wear a mask around other people for 10 days after the possible exposure.

Everyone who has been exposed should get a COVID-19 test five days after being exposed, and people who develop symptoms should immediately quarantine until they get a negative COVID-19 test, according to the agency.

The changes to the recommendations were “motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmissions occurs early in the course of illness,” according to the agency.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

