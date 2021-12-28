2 States Added Back To Chicago’s Travel Advisory As COVID-19 Surges Nationally

CHICAGO — Two states and another territory have been added back to Chicago’s travel advisory, meaning just two places are not on the list as COVID-19 surges across the United States.

Louisiana, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands were added to the travel advisory, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. There are now 48 states and three territories on the list; the only places not on the list are Montana and Guam.

Unvaccinated travelers from places on the list should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before their trip and three to five days after arriving in Chicago, according to the health advisory. Unvaccinated people are also asked to quarantine for at least seven days upon arrival in the city, even if they get a negative test; those who don’t get tested are asked to quarantine for 10 days.

The quarantine and test rules do not apply for travelers who are fully vaccinated.

All people must wear masks on public transportation — including planes, buses and trains — and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also asked to avoid crowds as much as possible and wash their hands or use sanitizer.

And unvaccinated people who traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness — like older people and immunocompromised people — for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results, according to the health department.

All travelers are asked to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

The list:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, has previously urged Chicagoans who aren’t fully vaccinated not to travel, as they could be at risk.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.6 million people — or 60.35 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 48,152 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 19,034,693 vaccine doses of the 21,183,435 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.7 million Chicagoans — or 64.1 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 71.1 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Monday, 96 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 27,684 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 3,167 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 20,804 cases since Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 2,098,064.

• Since Monday, 137,427 tests were reported statewide. In all, 44,052,340 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 8.9 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 7.8 percent Monday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 12.4 percent. It was at 11.7 percent Monday.

• As of Monday night, 1,093 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 592 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, 50 deaths were reported since Monday. There have been at least 6,252 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of more than six people dying per day, down 37 percent from a week prior.

• Chicago has had 4,851 confirmed cases reported since Monday. It’s had a total of 406,437 confirmed cases. An average of 3,796 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 85 percent from the week prior.

• Testing in Chicago is down 8 percent since a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 15.4 percent, up from 7.4 percent the week prior.

