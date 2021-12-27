CPS Students Should Get Tested For COVID-19 Before Returning To Class Jan. 3, District Says

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students should get tested for COVID-19 before returning to the classroom, district officials said Monday.

The district sent out 150,000 at home test kits to students in “areas hardest hit by the pandemic” earlier this month, and parents should test students on Dec. 28 and drop the samples at a FedEx Drop Box the same day, CPS officials said in a news release. Drop box locations can be found here.

Students are off this week for winter break, but will return to classrooms on Jan. 3 as coronavirus cases soar across the state. On Thursday, the city broke a record when it reported 5,216 confirmed cases in one day — the most ever detected in 24 hours.

“As many of you gather with family members and loved ones during the holiday season, please keep in mind that we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and others from COVID,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement. “By getting tested before returning from break, we can have a successful and healthy start to the new year.”

Staff members are being asked to get tested as well, though at-home tests have been increasingly hard to find since the Omicron surge began. Testing sites are also seeing long lines and wait times across the city.

Families who did not receive a test from CPS are encouraged visit cps.edu/youthcovidtesting for testing opportunities.

Between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, families can also drop off test kits at one of the below participating Chicago Public Library locations:

Englewood: Kelly Branch, 6151 S. Normal Blvd.

South Shore: South Shore Branch, 2505 E. 73rd St.

Auburn Gresham: Thurgood Marshall Branch, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Southeast Side: Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 E. 106th St.

Austin: Austin Branch, 5615 W. Race Ave.

Altgeld Gardens: Altgeld Branch, 933 E. 131st Place

