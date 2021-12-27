Skip to contents

Chicago’s Record Snowless Streak Could Come To An End This Week As Cold, Wet Weather Looms

The city has yet to get at least .1 inches of snow this season. That could end Tuesday.

Block Club Chicago Staff
8:37 AM CST on Dec 27, 2021
The sun sets over Humboldt Park on Dec. 20, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Chicago keeps setting records for the latest day in the season without getting a measurable snowfall — although that streak could end this week.

The city has yet to get at least .1 inches of snow this season. The previous record for the latest snowfall was Dec. 20, 2012. But 2021 has buried that record with an extra week of nothingness.

Monday won’t stop the streak, with high temperatures deep in the 50s in some parts of the area. A foggy morning is expected to blow into a gusty afternoon, with winds from the west up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The fog will give way to a partly sunny and mild afternoon, the service said.

Tuesday, however, is expected to see some snow in the area, particularly near the Wisconsin border, as temperatures dip. The northern suburbs could get as much as 2 inches of wet snow before it turns into rain, the weather service reported.

The city has a lower chance of snow, although the national weather service warned of potential travel delays.

Tuesday night into Wednesday is expected to be dry and colder. A new round of bad weather then rolls in Wednesday night, with another chance of snow accumulation.

But for now, the snowless streaks lives on. On average, Chicago gets its first measurable snow on Nov. 16.

