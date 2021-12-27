Chicago’s Record Snowless Streak Could Come To An End This Week As Cold, Wet Weather Looms

CHICAGO — Chicago keeps setting records for the latest day in the season without getting a measurable snowfall — although that streak could end this week.

The city has yet to get at least .1 inches of snow this season. The previous record for the latest snowfall was Dec. 20, 2012. But 2021 has buried that record with an extra week of nothingness.

Monday won’t stop the streak, with high temperatures deep in the 50s in some parts of the area. A foggy morning is expected to blow into a gusty afternoon, with winds from the west up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The fog will give way to a partly sunny and mild afternoon, the service said.

Tuesday, however, is expected to see some snow in the area, particularly near the Wisconsin border, as temperatures dip. The northern suburbs could get as much as 2 inches of wet snow before it turns into rain, the weather service reported.

The city has a lower chance of snow, although the national weather service warned of potential travel delays.

Tuesday night into Wednesday is expected to be dry and colder. A new round of bad weather then rolls in Wednesday night, with another chance of snow accumulation.

But for now, the snowless streaks lives on. On average, Chicago gets its first measurable snow on Nov. 16.

Four-day outlook for the shortened work week includes potential for travel impacts on Tuesday due to a burst of wet snow changing to rain & travel impacts also psbl Wed. night due to light snow accums, w/ice accum psbl south of I-80. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/fe3b8dYdc2 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 27, 2021

Burst of wet snow probable for at least parts of area on Tues. Precip will develop south to north from AM thru early aftn, w/1-3 hr period of steady to at times heavy snow psbl. Travel impacts psbl due to slush on some roads & periods of poor visibility. Stay tuned! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/4V7mz8ucwA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 27, 2021

