Want To Help More Kids Get Vaccinated? Free City Colleges Course Will Help You Answer Parents’ Questions

Malcolm X College offers a free course where you can learn how to talk to parents about getting their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kelly Bauer
7:26 AM CST on Dec 23, 2021
Elizabeth Soto smiles at her son, Alex, 7, before he receives his first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Esperanza Health Centers, 6057 S. Western Ave., on Nov. 3, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — People who want to help in the effort to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 can now take a class about being a “vaccine ambassador.”

The city health department and Malcolm X College offer a free program that trains people to be a vaccine ambassador, meaning they engage with others to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and answer their questions about the vaccines.

The program has added another course, this one focused on striking up conversations with parents and guardians of kids 5-11 to talk to them about getting their children vaccinated, according to a Chicago Department of Public Health news release.

More than 2,400 people have completed the original Vaccine Ambassador course. You can sign up for the program online. It is free.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

