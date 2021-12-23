Want To Help More Kids Get Vaccinated? Free City Colleges Course Will Help You Answer Parents’ Questions

CHICAGO — People who want to help in the effort to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 can now take a class about being a “vaccine ambassador.”

The city health department and Malcolm X College offer a free program that trains people to be a vaccine ambassador, meaning they engage with others to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and answer their questions about the vaccines.

The program has added another course, this one focused on striking up conversations with parents and guardians of kids 5-11 to talk to them about getting their children vaccinated, according to a Chicago Department of Public Health news release.

More than 2,400 people have completed the original Vaccine Ambassador course. You can sign up for the program online. It is free.

