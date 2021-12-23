CHICAGO — Some suburban Cook County businesses will have to check patrons’ COVID-19 vaccine status starting Jan. 3, officials announced Friday.

The county’s announcement mirrors one the city made earlier this week, when Mayor Lori Lightfoot said certain businesses — including bars, restaurants, gyms and event venues — will have to start checking patrons’ vaccine status come Jan. 3.

he county’s order says customers must show proof of their vaccination at indoor settings where food or drinks are served for on-premises consumption. Businesses must put up signs at entrances and inside their establishments telling patrons about the measure.

There are exceptions in some cases, like for people just stopping into a restaurant to grab a carryout order.

Businesses that violate the order could face fines.

