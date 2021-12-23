Skip to contents

Suburban Cook County Businesses Will Have To Check Patrons’ COVID-19 Vaccine Status

The county's order says customers must show proof of their vaccination at indoor settings where food or drinks are served for on-premises consumption.

Kelly Bauer
1:52 PM CST on Dec 23, 2021
Vaccine cards, hand sanitizer and buttons sit on the table at a special COVID-19 vaccination event with live performances for arts & culture workers held at Theater Wit in Lakeview on May 21, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Some suburban Cook County businesses will have to check patrons’ COVID-19 vaccine status starting Jan. 3, officials announced Friday.

The county’s announcement mirrors one the city made earlier this week, when Mayor Lori Lightfoot said certain businesses — including bars, restaurants, gyms and event venues — will have to start checking patrons’ vaccine status come Jan. 3.

RELATED: Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccine Required For Chicago Bars, Restaurants, Gyms Starting Jan. 3. Here’s What To Know

he county’s order says customers must show proof of their vaccination at indoor settings where food or drinks are served for on-premises consumption. Businesses must put up signs at entrances and inside their establishments telling patrons about the measure.

There are exceptions in some cases, like for people just stopping into a restaurant to grab a carryout order.

Businesses that violate the order could face fines.

Kelly Bauer

