Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Man Charged In Fatal Shooting In Lincoln Square After He Carjacked Another Man In Rogers Park, Police Say

Julius Flowers, 23, was in jail charged with a carjacking that happened an hour before Rae Park was killed in Lincoln Square.

Block Club Chicago Staff
9:17 AM CST on Dec 23, 2021
Rae Sub Park (center) was fatally shot Dec. 1 outside his apartment in Lincoln Square.
GoFundMe

CHICAGO — A man in jail on a carjacking charge has now been charged with fatally shooting a man during a botched robbery in Lincoln Square earlier this month.

Julius Flowers, 23, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the slaying caught on video, police said. Police believe Flowers walked up to Rae Park, 59, and tried to rob him Dec. 1 in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue.

At 7:05 a.m. that day, a man got out of a the passenger side of a silver car and walked up to Park, who was near a parked minivan, and tried to rob him. After a brief fight, the man shot Park in his chest and got back into the car which fled the scene, police said.

Park, who lived in an apartment building on the block , was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Park, a member of Chicago’s Korean community, left behind two children and was killed on his daughter’s 23rd birthday, according to a GoFundMe.

Credit: Provided.
Police released security footage of the alleged shooter exiting a silver car around 7:05 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue.

Flowers was being held in jail charged with a carjacking that happened at 6 a.m. that same day in the 7000 block of North California Avenue in Rogers Park.

In that case, a 47-year-old man was in a Chevy and was approached by two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped the victim. The men then demanded the victim get out of the car and hand over his belongings, which the victim did, police said.

The men then fled with the car, according to police.

In an email to residents, Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) thanked the Chicago Police Department and the 20th Police District team for their investigation that led to charges in Park’s death.

“I am grateful that progress has been made, though it won’t bring Mr. Park back to his family. This holiday season our hearts go out to his loved ones as they continue to grieve their loss,” Vasquez wrote.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Block Club Chicago Staff

Read More:

The Latest

Bright Star Church Cancels New Year’s Eve Celebration Amid Omicron Rise, Moves Services Online

The church is also expanding its coronavirus helpline to help congregants and others in need.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
1 hour ago

Man Charged In Fatal Shooting In Lincoln Square After He Carjacked Another Man In Rogers Park, Police Say

Julius Flowers, 23, was in jail charged with a carjacking that happened an hour before Rae Park was killed in Lincoln Square.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Block Club Chicago Staff
3 hours ago

Clark Street’s Bike Lane Made Riding Feel Even More Dangerous, Showing Flaws In Chicago’s Infrastructure, Bicyclists Say

Bicyclists said infrastructure changes are needed immediately to protect bicyclists, as plastic posts and paint aren't enough.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Izzy Stroobandt
3 hours ago

After Delay In Establishing Police Oversight Commission, Applications Set To Open Before Year’s End

The ordinance establishes three-member district councils for each of the city’s 22 police districts and a citywide commission empowered to implement police policy.

Citywide
Erin Hegarty, The Daily Line
3 hours ago

See more stories