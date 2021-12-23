Chinatown Agency Launches Mental Health Program As Residents Battle Anti-Asian Hate, Pandemic Anxiety

CHICAGO — The Chinese American Service League has launched a mental health services program in Chinatown.

The agency’s Behavioral Health and Clinical Services program will provide mental health evaluations, psychotherapy and crisis response, among other services, according to a news release.

The Chinese American Service League created the program to address rising rates of mental health issues affecting people in the community, as rising levels of anti-Asian hate and pandemic anxiety and depression have affected Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, according to the news release.

The program will complement work from other area mental health programs. And its offerings will grow “to best meet the needs of the families and individuals it will serve,” according to the Chinese American Service League.

Clients will be able to use the program’s services in person, virtually or through telehealth appointments.

You can learn more about the Chinese American Service League and its programs online.

