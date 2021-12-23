Skip to contents

Chicago’s Not Getting A White Christmas This Year — But It Will Be A Gray, Rainy One

The holiday on Saturday will see cloudy skies, and there's a chance for rain.

Kelly Bauer
7:18 AM CST on Dec 23, 2021
CHICAGO — It might be a white Christmas for Chicago — but it will be a gray one.

The holiday, which falls on Saturday, will see mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain, mostly in the morning and around noon. The day will get as warm as 45 degrees.

The lack of snow is not unexpected: Chicago is breaking its own record every day for having the latest start of the snowy season. There have been no days with “measurable” snow — meaning .1 inch or more — so far this winter.

There will be a chance for mixed rain and snow early Tuesday, but that’s the only chance for snow in the immediate future, according to the National Weather Service

