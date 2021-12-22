Skip to contents

Kittens Stolen From Traveler At O’Hare Airport Have Been Found, Police Say

The kittens, Perceive and Nivea, were in carrier that was stolen by someone and thrown in a trash can. Two people rescued them.

Block Club Chicago Staff
9:26 AM CST on Dec 22, 2021
Two cats were stolen from a traveler at O'Hare Airport earlier this month.
Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO — Two kittens that were stolen from a traveler at O’Hare Airport and later rescued from a garbage can earlier this month have been found, police said.

On Dec. 6, the kittens, Perceive and Nivea, were in a blue pet carrier that was stolen from a traveler who was waiting for a flight, police said. The thief then threw the carrier with the kittens into a garbage can.

Two people found the carrier in the trash and left the airport with it, police said. On Monday, police issued a news alert trying to find the people who rescued the kittens from the garbage can.

On Wednesday, police said the kittens have been found and detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Police declined to answer additional questions.

