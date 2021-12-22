Skip to contents

Gage Park, Brighton Park

Gage Park School Needs Donations To Teach Kindergarteners How To Ride Bikes

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago is trying to bring in a program so students can learn how to ride a bike.

Madison Savedra
7:22 AM CST on Dec 22, 2021
All Kids Bike is a national program with a mission to teach kids the healthy habit of bike riding.
Provided/All Kids Bike
GAGE PARK — A Southwest Side school is raising money to create a kindergarten program that would teach young students how to ride a bike.

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago, 5401 S. Western Ave., is hoping to raise $5,000 to bring the All Kids Bike program to the school. The South Dakota-based organization provides schools with teacher training, a structured curriculum, a set of bicycles, helmets and more to help teach kids how to ride and encourage healthy habits, according to a news release.

Most of Horizon students are from economically disadvantaged areas and don’t have resources to safely bike, Salih Cavdar, an athletic director and physical education teacher at Horizon Science Academy, said in a statement.

“Economic problems and being in the inner-city creates disadvantages for the students to go out and ride their bikes if they have any,” Cavdar said in a statement. “This way, I will be able to provide the resources they need to learn biking and teaching them a lifelong experience that they will never forget and help them understand the importance of exercising through the bikes we will receive.”

Donations to bring the program to Horizon can be made online.

