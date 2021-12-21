Skip to contents

Rogers Park Driver Strikes Car, Hits Pedestrian And Crashes Into Storefront Before Running Away, Police Say

A 33-year-old woman was hospitalized for cuts and swelling, while the front door and glass of a Clark Street clothing shop was badly damaged in the Monday afternoon crash.

Joe Ward
12:25 PM CST on Dec 21, 2021
Am SUV crashed into a clothing store and struck a pedestrian after hitting a car in the 7300 block of North Clark Street, police said.
Courtesy Lori Palfalvi
  • Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — A driver and two passengers fled the scene of a crash in Rogers Park Monday after running a red light, then hitting a car and a pedestrian before crashing into a Clark Street storefront, according to police.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a Scion XB was heading south in the 7300 block of North Clark Street when they ignored the red light and sped through the intersection, said Kellie Bartoli, a Chicago Police spokesperson.

The driver then struck a Mazda that was making a left turn in the intersection, police said. The collision caused the Scion to veer of the road and onto the sidewalk, where it struck a 33-year-old woman before crashing into the clothing store at 7374 N. Clark St., according to police.

Three men got out of the Scion and ran away, heading east on Jarvis Avenue, police said.

The woman who was hit by the car while standing on the sidewalk was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition, where she was treated for cuts and swelling to the legs and feet. No other injuries were reported, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case as detectives continue to investigate, according to police.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

