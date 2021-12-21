Police Looking For People Who Rescued Stolen Kittens From Garbage At O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — Police are looking for information about people who might have rescued two kittens from O’Hare Airport earlier this month.

The incident happened Dec. 6, but police issued a news release about it Monday evening.

The kittens, Perceive and Nivea, were in a blue pet carrier that was stolen from a traveler who was waiting for a flight, police said. The thief then threw the carrier with the kittens into a garbage can.

Two people found the carrier in the trash and left the airport with it, police said.

Detectives are trying to find the people who rescued the kittens from the garbage can, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-7394.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: