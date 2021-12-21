Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
O'Hare

Police Looking For People Who Rescued Stolen Kittens From Garbage At O’Hare Airport

The kittens, Perceive and Nivea, were in carrier that was stolen by someone and thrown in a trash can. Two people rescued them.

Kelly Bauer
8:38 AM CST on Dec 21, 2021
Kitten thefts
Police are looking for two people (left) who they said saved kittens in a carrier from a garbage can in O'Hare Airport.
Police
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Police are looking for information about people who might have rescued two kittens from O’Hare Airport earlier this month.

The incident happened Dec. 6, but police issued a news release about it Monday evening.

The kittens, Perceive and Nivea, were in a blue pet carrier that was stolen from a traveler who was waiting for a flight, police said. The thief then threw the carrier with the kittens into a garbage can.

Two people found the carrier in the trash and left the airport with it, police said.

Detectives are trying to find the people who rescued the kittens from the garbage can, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-7394.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Police Looking For People Who Rescued Stolen Kittens From Garbage At O’Hare Airport

The kittens, Perceive and Nivea, were in carrier that was stolen by someone and thrown in a trash can. Two people rescued them.

O'Hare
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Chicago Breaks Record For Latest Start To The Snowy Season

There have been traces of snow, but nothing "measurable" by the weather agency's standards, which calls for .1 inches or more.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Malcolm X College Hosting Free Kwanzaa Celebration

There will be a procession, drum call, live performances and shopping options from local artisans.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Chicago Animal Control Waiving Pet Adoption Fees And Providing Gifts For Rescued Animals

The agency will send adopted pets home with presents, including new collars, leashes, sweaters and toys.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

See more stories