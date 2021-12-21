Skip to contents

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale

Malcolm X College Hosting Free Kwanzaa Celebration

There will be a procession, drum call, live performances and shopping options from local artisans.

Kelly Bauer
8:17 AM CST on Dec 21, 2021
Kwanzaa is an African-American holiday celebrated Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
Flickr/Black Hour
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Malcolm X College will hold a free, public Kwanzaa celebration Dec. 29.

The event will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 29 on the first floor of the college, 1900 W. Jackson St. There will be a procession, drum call, live performances and shopping options from local artisans, according to a City Colleges of Chicago news release.

Najwa Dance Corps, Dee Alexander and the A Team, Armen Rah, Ugochi and the Muntu Dance Theatre are in the lineup.

Garage and street parking will be available.

Kwanzaa runs Dec. 26-Jan. 1 every year, celebrating various aspects of African American culture, including creativity, unity, self-determination and cooperative economics. Malcolm X College has held celebrations for Kwanzaa for years, according to City Colleges.

