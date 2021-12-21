Skip to contents

Chicago Breaks Record For Latest Start To The Snowy Season

There have been traces of snow, but nothing "measurable" by the weather agency's standards, which calls for .1 inches or more.

Kelly Bauer
8:25 AM CST on Dec 21, 2021
A short-lived but heavy snow squall whips through Humboldt Park on Nov. 12, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
CHICAGO — There’s been so little snow in Chicago this winter it’s breaking records.

As of Tuesday morning, there’s been no measurable snow in Chicago this season. That means once snow does fall, it will be the latest in the city’s recorded history that Chicago’s gotten its first measurable snow, according to the National Weather Service.

There have been traces of snow this fall and winter, but there’s been nothing “measurable” by the weather agency’s standards, which calls for .1 inches or more.

Previously, the latest Chicago got measurable snow in a season was Dec. 20, 2012. On average, Chicago gets its first measurable snow on Nov. 16.

There’s no white stuff in the forecast as of now.

Kelly Bauer

