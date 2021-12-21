Chicago Breaks Record For Latest Start To The Snowy Season

CHICAGO — There’s been so little snow in Chicago this winter it’s breaking records.

As of Tuesday morning, there’s been no measurable snow in Chicago this season. That means once snow does fall, it will be the latest in the city’s recorded history that Chicago’s gotten its first measurable snow, according to the National Weather Service.

There have been traces of snow this fall and winter, but there’s been nothing “measurable” by the weather agency’s standards, which calls for .1 inches or more.

Previously, the latest Chicago got measurable snow in a season was Dec. 20, 2012. On average, Chicago gets its first measurable snow on Nov. 16.

There’s no white stuff in the forecast as of now.

(2/2) 11 trace amounts of snow in #Chicago (at ORD). 6 days had a trace in Nov & 5 days in Dec. Some spots have had a few tenths of snow, such as #Rockford, w/only 0.3" total so far (8.1" below normal). Mainly dry & now mild wx has brought VERY slow start to snow season. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 21, 2021

