Chicago Animal Control Waiving Pet Adoption Fees And Providing Gifts For Rescued Animals

CHICAGO — The city’s shelter is waiving adoption fees for people who rescue animals — and providing presents.

Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for people who rescue a dog, cat or other animal from the shelter. The agency will also send the pets home with presents, including new collars, leashes, sweaters and toys, according to a Mayor’s Office news release.

The promotion runs through the holidays, according to the Mayor’s Office. It was not immediately clear when it ends.

Adoptions are by appointment. People who are interested can go online or on Facebook to view animals available for adoption. They can then fill out an adoption questionnaire and email it to VisitCACC@cityofchicago.org to make an appointment.

Would-be adopters must be 18 or older. If they are a renter, they should bring their lease or a note from their landlord showing a pet is allowed. People who already have pets but want to adopt another must bring their pet’s vaccination records. Everyone must bring a photo ID and a second form address.

All the animals available at Animal Care and Control are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

