Bronzeville, Near South Side

South Side Family Raising Money For Young Kids After Mom Is Killed In Crash Just Before Holidays

Megan Milton, 33, dedicated her life to helping others, her family said. They're raising money to care for Milton's children, a 14-year-old and 6-month-old.

Kelly Bauer
4:22 PM CST on Dec 20, 2021
Megan Milton
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The family of a Bronzeville woman is raising money to help her young children after she was killed in a crash early Sunday.

Megan Milton, 33, of Bronzeville, died Sunday. She was driving about 1:20 a.m. when she crashed into a bus in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.

Milton is survived by her 14-year-old daughter, Corri, and 6-month-old son, Ra. Their family, of Calumet Heights, is raising money to pay for Milton’s funeral; the remainder will go toward caring for her children.

“Megan dedicated her life to help any of family and friends even when they didn’t know they needed help,” Milton’s family wrote in the online fundraiser. “She opened her home to family and friends when they had no where to go and had compassion for others.

“She expanded that compassion as a medical assistant in the community, caring for patients in their hour of need.”

The fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 and has raised about $3,500 so far. You can make donations online.

The bus was unoccupied except for the driver, who said he had back pain, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Kelly Bauer

