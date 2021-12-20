Skip to contents

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Check Out Festive Holiday Decorations In Bucktown Through A Self-Guided Walking Tour

The second annual Bucktown Holiday Lights Walk will highlight more than two dozen homes in the neighborhood this Christmas.

Quinn Myers
7:44 AM CST on Dec 20, 2021
Holstein Park and homes as seen from above the Bucktown neighborhood on Nov. 16, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

BUCKTOWN — A self-guided tour of houses decked out in holiday decorations is returning to Bucktown this week.

The second annual Bucktown Holiday Lights Walk starts Monday and runs through Jan. 3. Realtor and Bucktown resident Nicole Van Haverbeke started the walk last year as a way for people to enjoy the holiday spirit safely during pandemic.

Last year’s walk was “a COVID-safe way where folks could get out and enjoy all the lovely decorations that neighbors put up. We created a digital map last year, and we’re doing the same this year. I thought, ‘Well, why not make it an annual thing?'” said Haverbeke, who is partnering on the event with the Bucktown Community Organization.

Haverbeke said about 25 households are participating, although she’s hoping that number will grow.

Each house will display a yard sign featuring a QR code neighbors can scan to access the full digital map. Haverbeke said participants have agreed to keep up their decorations through New Year’s Day to give residents plenty of time to check them all out.

“Folks can head out and about, something to do. I know kids are off of school for two weeks. If you’re wondering what to do with the little ones, you know, head on out when it gets a little bit dark and take a stroll around the neighborhood,” Haverbek said. “The idea is that people can have a good time and enjoy our neighborhood, enjoy our community.”

Credit: Provided
Flier for the Bucktown Holiday Lights Walk, which returns to the neighborhood from Dec. 20-Jan 3

Quinn Myers

