A Tribute To Vicente Fernández: Little Village Honors Beloved Ranchera Musician With Free Mariachi Concert

LITTLE VILLAGE — Music flowed through 26th Street this weekend as neighbors honored the life of Vicente Fernández, known to many as “El Rey” of Mexican ranchera music.

Local musicians Mariachi Mi Tierra played a set of classic Fernández songs below the Little Village arch as residents gathered in the street and sidewalks to listen and sing-along to hits like “Volver, Volver.”

Fernández died Dec. 12, according to the AP. He was 81.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for the audience,” Fernández’s family said on his Instagram account.

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago The band played hits from Fernández like, “Volver, Volver.”

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago The stage was set up below the iconic Little Village arch with the message, “Bienvenidos a Little Village.”

Fernández was born on February 17, 1940 in the western state of Jalisco. He got his first guitar and started learning to play when he was 8 years old.

He sold more than 50 million records, won three Grammy and nine Latin Grammy awards, and was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fernández’s music was widely popular even outside Mexico, most notably among Mexican immigrant communities in the United States who resonated with his songs about missing their home country.

A section of 26th Street, including the “Bienvenidos a Little Village” arch, was honorarily renamed Vicente Fernández Avenue after he visited the historically Mexican neighborhood in 2012, according to the Chicago Tribune.

At that same time, he received the keys to the city of Chicago and the week of Oct. 20-27 was declared “Vicente Fernández Week.”

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago The crowd gathered on 26th Street, which was renamed in honor of Fernández in 2012 after he visited Little Village.

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago People stood on the sidewalks near the stage listening to and taking video of the band.

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago In the buildings near the stage, people watched and cheered from windows.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.