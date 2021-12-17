Skip to contents

Albany Park

3 Holiday Pop-Up Events Will Showcase Albany Park Businesses Saturday

The pop-ups will feature free coffee and treats while highlighting more than 20 local businesses.

Alex V. Hernandez
9:35 AM CST on Dec 17, 2021
Albany Park Holiday Stroll will feature local businesses like Ari's Wicks (left) and Itty Bitty Mini (M)art.
ALBANY PARK — Neighbors can drop by three holiday pop-up events highlighting Albany Park businesses Saturday. 

The event, called the Albany Park Holiday Stroll, is organized by the Albany Park Chamber of Commerce. It features more than 20 local businesses, including Las Crafty Aunties, tejiendo woven words, Atomic Lunchbox, JL Corona Photography and Chicago Sign Systems.

“Bring your friends and family and have a fun Saturday enjoying Albany Park’s pop-ups, restaurants and other retail businesses to finish your holiday shopping,” said Dalia Aragon, the chamber’s economic development and housing organizer.

The pop-up details:

  • 11 a.m. at  Urban Market, 4730 N. Kimball Ave., featuring free treats from Dulce de Leche Cafe.
  • 11:30 a.m. at Fine Arts & Goods, 4747 N. Sawyer Ave., featuring free Abuelita hot chocolate from Campesino Restaurant.
  • Noon at Pop Art + Modern Design, 4637 N. Kedzie Ave., featuring free treats from by Somethin’ Sweet Donuts.

These three pop-ups were made possible with the support of the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, Aragon said. 

