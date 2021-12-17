Skip to contents

Ravenswood Light Up Nights Return This Weekend With Live Music, Restaurant Specials

Neighbors can enjoy light displays, a public art project, live music, restaurant specials and other holiday activities during the free, three-night event.

Alex V. Hernandez
9:06 AM CST on Dec 17, 2021
RAVENSWOOD — Neighbors have decorated their yards, windows and sidewalks for this weekend’s Ravenswood Light Up Nights event. 

The free, three-night community light show from the Ravenswood Neighbors Association will go 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Neighbors can enjoy light displays, a public art project, live music, restaurant specials and other holiday activities within the event’s boundaries of Montrose, Ashland, Lawrence and Damen avenues. 

A tree lighting will happen 6 p.m. Friday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4550 N. Hermitage Ave. It will include people singing carols.

A closing event will be held 6 p.m. Sunday at Redline VR, 4702 N. Ravenswood Ave.

The event was first organized last year by Ravenswood neighbor Cassie Brehmer while she was recovering from coronavirus. She’d often gaze out her window while she was sick; in that spirit, she helped galvanize her neighbors to create something uplifting for the holidays. 

“It was an event born out of the pandemic necessity. But we found out that there was a huge demand for it so now it’s become a tradition for the neighborhood, which is wonderful,” said Andrew Smerczak-Zorza, president of the Ravenswood Neighbors Association. 

Click here for an interactive map of the homes and businesses participating this year. 

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

