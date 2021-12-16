O’Hare Wins Magazine’s ‘Best Airport’ Award 18th Year In A Row

CHICAGO — You might want to take time to explore Chicago’s signature airport before you catch your next flight.

O’Hare International Airport was named Global Traveler magazine’s Best Airport in North America for the 18th consecutive year, beating out Miami, San Francisco, Denver and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta international airports.

O’Hare also won the magazine’s Best Airport Dining category for the second consecutive year, topping airports in Doha, Qatar; Miami; Singapore and Amsterdam, according to a Chicago Department of Aviation news release.

The travel and lifestyle magazine for international business asked readers to vote on their top airport picks, with the winners announced at a reception this week in Los Angeles.

The magazine readers aren’t the only O’Hare fans.

Allison Robicelli, a writer for The Takeout and The Washington Post’s food section, recently shared her experience exploring the mostly empty airport overnight while waiting for a flight home to Baltimore.

The writer spent her time waiting for her flight exploring O’Hare’s featured amenities while sharing her experience in a viral Twitter thread.

