Loyola To Require COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For All Students, Staff And faculty

The booster requirement comes as Chicago and the rest of the United States are in the midst of another COVID-19 surge.

Joe Ward
9:07 AM CST on Dec 16, 2021
A building on the Loyola University Chicago campus in November 2018.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — Loyola University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney wrote in a letter Wednesday that all university students and workers must get a booster shoot “as soon as they are eligible.”

The university is relying on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which state all adults should get a booster six months after receiving the final shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Loyola students and staff are asked to upload records of their booster shot to the school’s vaccine upload site.

The booster requirement comes as Chicago and the rest of the United States are in the midst of another COVID-19 surge — and as Omicron is threatening to create further spikes.

“Given the serious nature of the pandemic and the safety, efficacy, and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, we are rightly called to make reasonable efforts to protect one another through vaccination and boosters,” Rooney wrote in the letter to the Loyola community.

Loyola required all its students to be vaccinated before returning to campus this school year. It later extended the vaccine mandate to all faculty, teachers, staff and contracted employees working on campus.

People granted a religious or medical exemption from receiving the vaccine don’t need to get a booster shot, according to Loyola. They still must comply with regular testing through the spring semester.

Loyola’s coronavirus dashboard shows the school has a 4.85 percent seven-day average positivity rate as of Wednesday.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

