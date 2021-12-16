Jefferson Park’s Sunday Market Moves Indoors This Weekend

JEFFERSON PARK — The Jefferson Park farmers market will move indoors this weekend for its winter season.

The winter Sunday market will take place in the annex of the Copernicus Center, 5214 W. Lawrence Ave. It will feature canned goods, fresh produce, meat and crafts from about 15 local businesses and entrepreneurs, said Market Manager Merril Miller.

Luciana’s Kitchen, known for Argentinian food like baked empanadas and miga sandwiches, will provide ready-to-eat empanadas and frozen options to take home, Miller said.

“Other vendors will be offering seasonal items and potential gift items, as well as some other great food options,” Miller said.

The market will have a space where people can eat or drink snacks from high-top tables while vendors will be situated around the perimeter of the annex. There will be no live musicians and fewer vendors than in past years so people can spread out, Miller said.

The market will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, which means attendees will get their temperature checked at the annex entrance. Mask-wearing is required, and sanitation stations will be installed throughout the building.

The market will run 10 .am.-2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 6, April 10 and May 1.

The market committee will also hold a pop-up holiday vendor market noon-4 p.m. Saturday at North Branch Chicken, 5481 N. Northwest Highway. It will include holiday items from at least six vendors.

