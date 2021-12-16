Foxtrot Opens Location In Lakeview East, Offering Free Sweets And Other Goodies All Week

LAKEVIEW — Foxtrot, the Chicago-based upscale convenience store and cafe, opened its newest location Wednesday in Lakeview.

The store at 2801 N. Broadway is Foxtrot’s 16th. It offers in-store shopping, a dining area, five-minute pickup and 30-minute delivery through the Foxtrot app.

The store features floor-to-ceiling windows, banquet-style and counter seating and vintage lighting and artwork by local artist Emmy Star Brown, according to a Foxtrot news release. It also features a patio along Diversey that will be used in warmer months.

To celebrate its grand opening, the store is holding a week-long holiday party that features deals and other specials for people who download the Foxtrot app, which is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play. On opening day, the store gave away free coffee and pints of ice cream.

Other promotions this week:

Complimentary holiday sweets for people who pay in-app Thursday, as well as a wine bottle-engraving and gift-wrapping station.

Complimentary samples from Foxtrot’s favorite small makers and partners throughout Friday.

Free custom-branded tote bags filled with sweets and snacks for people who pay with the app Friday through Sunday.

These promotions will run while supplies lasts, according to Foxtrot.

The store offers a lineup of gourmet grab-and-go prepared foods that are made fresh daily, such as Foxtrot’s lobster mac and cheese, burrito suizo, braised meatballs and PB&J.

Shoppers can also find curated gift boxes filled with locally sourced goods, gifts from small makers, snacks and other eats. The gifts are available in-store or online through Dec. 23.

Foxtrot East Lakeview’s hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6 a.m.-11p.m. Friday-Saturday.

More information can be found on Foxtrot’s website.

Credit: Provided/Jeff Marini Foxtrot offers in-store shopping and grab-and-go foods that are prepared daily.

