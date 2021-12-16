Black Girls Carol Group Looking For More Members Before Holiday Season Ends

BRONZEVILLE — Black Girls Carol founder Dina McReynolds Everage hopes to finish the group’s holiday season strong — but she’s having a bit of trouble finding women ready to spread holiday cheer.

The group of carolers started off strong last month with a performance outside of Macy’s State Street over Thanksgiving weekend, but its momentum has all but fizzled out, McReynolds Everage said.

“I think it’s different from last year because the world was a little more shut down. I would post on social media, we’d set it up, and then the ladies tend to show up,” said McReynolds Everage. “I think people have gotten back to life.”

Credit: Provided. Black Girls Carol perform outside of Macy’s State Street Thanksgiving weekend.

Last year, the educator was able to draw 40 Black women from across the South Side to serenade residents in Bronzeville and nearby neighborhoods, the idea born from a weekly women’s group. The COVID-19 pandemic had taken such an emotional toll on the world that McReynolds Everage wanted to create a little joy.

Black Girls Carol quickly gained a following, catching attention of Ald. David Moore (17th) and My Block, My Hood, My City, which invited the singers to perform at a community tree lighting ceremony last year.

Black Girls Carol has been invited to sing at Moore’s Winter Wonderland Celebration again, on Saturday at 7900 S. Halsted St. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m.

They also sang at this year’s tree lighting ceremony in Washington Park, hours before vandals set the tree ablaze.

“I think we had about eight women come out, but because of my new job I wasn’t able to go,” said McReynolds Everage, who said she’s working to find more places to perform before Christmas Eve.

In the meantime, McReynolds Everage said she hopes those interested in joining in on the fun will reach out via the Black Girls Carol Facebook page or by emailing DinaMcReynoldsEverage@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: