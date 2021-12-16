Alderman Dubbed A ‘Jacka–’ By Mayor Says Lightfoot’s Texts Are ‘Inappropriate’

PILSEN — Mayor Lori Lightfoot described Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) as a “jackass,” newly revealed texts show — and the alderman said it’s “unacceptable” for elected officials to use names and dismiss constituents.

Lightfoot’s texts were published last week by the Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt. They show that, during a conversation with Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th) in May 2020, Sposato texted Lightfoot, “Shitso is an asshole!,” an apparent reference to Sigcho-Lopez.

“There are no words for that jackass,” Lightfoot texted back.

The exchange was among other examples highlighted by the Tribune of Lightfoot using obscenity and insults to describe her fellow officials.

“It’s inappropriate for elected officials to resort to name-calling,” Sigcho-Lopez said this week. He said leaders need to step up and address real problems. “We need planning, coordination and collaboration.”

The mayor’s staff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

At an unrelated news conference Monday, Lightfoot dismissed questions about her text messages, telling reporters she’s focused on “the things that are important to people,” like responding to the pandemic and rising crime.

Lightfoot and Sigcho-Lopez have had multiple public disputes over various issues, most recently over a resolution honoring Adam Toledo — the boy who police shot and killed this spring in Little Village — and a Pilsen tavern that Sigcho-Lopez wants shut down.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: