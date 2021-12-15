Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Uptown, Edgewater Students Will Get To Name The Huge Gantry Crane That’s Helping Rebuild Red Line

The "name the gantry" contest will allow classrooms in the shadow of the Red Line rebuild project to submit names for the unique crane.

Joe Ward
7:33 AM CST on Dec 15, 2021
Construction continues along the CTA Red-Purple Bypass, as seen near Ardmore Avenue and Broadway in Edgewater on Nov. 9, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

EDGEWATER — The CTA is holding a contest to let local school kids name the massive gantry crane rebuilding the Red Line on the Far North Side.

The “name the gantry” contest will allow kids in second to fourth grade at four elementary schools to submit names for the 285-foot-long crane that’s installing Red Line platforms in Edgewater.

The winning name will be displayed on the gantry crane through 2024, when the construction project is scheduled to be complete. The classroom whose name is chosen for the crane will be invited to a dedication event, according to the CTA.

Schools invited to participate include McCutcheon, Goudy, Swift and St. Thomas of Canterbury, all close to the Red Line construction site.

Each classroom from the eligible grades can submit one name and give a short written description or video on why they chose that name. The name should have some significance to the city, according to the CTA.

Entries are due by Feb. 1 and a winner will be announced March 1.

Credit: Twitter/CTA RPM
A gantry crane helps lift and install a piece of the Red Line track base on the North Side.

For more information on the naming contest, click here or email Marcy Jensen of Walsh-Fluor at marcyjensen@walshgroup.com.

At nearly the length of a Boeing 747, the gantry is the largest piece of equipment being used on the $2 billion Red-Purple rebuilding project. It is the first time such a horizontal crane has been used in the city.

The gantry was put into action last month, helping CTA contractor Walsh-Fluor install prefabricated pieces of the Red and Purple line bridge. It is stationed near Ardmore Avenue and will move south as the project advances.

It is helping build the eastern, or northbound, tracks, with work on that portion of the project slated to wrap up next year. It will then be reassembled to build the westernmost tracks.

The gantry was custom-built to fit into the dense construction site and will help construct the track infrastructure faster and with less disruptions to neighbors, project officials said at a previous community meeting.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Irving Park Alderwoman Rejects Townhomes, Apartments At Former DePaul College Prep Campus

Despite the denial, the developer Lexington Homes still plans to submit revised plans for the property along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
57 minutes ago

Anjanette Young Vows To Continue Fight For Search Warrant Reforms As City Approves $2.9 Million Settlement

The $2.9 million settlement ends a lawsuit Young brought against the city and police officers this year, but an ordinance named for her has stalled at City Council.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
59 minutes ago

In Lakeview, Carjackings And Robberies Are On The Rise — And Neighbors Say They ‘Don’t Feel Safe’

Lincoln Park has seen an increase in carjackings, too. On Friday, several people were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents and an elderly couple was carjacked in the neighborhoods.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
3 hours ago

Cabrini-Green: A History of Broken Promises

Transforming Chicago’s most famous public housing complex will cost taxpayers $2 billion. It also came with often-unkept promises of jobs, city contracts and homes for those forced from the neighborhood.

Near North Side, River North
Alejandra Cancino, Better Government Association
3 hours ago

See more stories