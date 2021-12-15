Landbirds, A Korean Chicken Wing Spot, Closes After 3 Years In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — Landbirds, a popular Korean chicken wing spot on Logan Square’s California Avenue, has shut down after three years of business.

Following weeks of inactivity, the restaurant at 2532 N. California Ave. was closed during regular business hours Tuesday, its doors locked and kitchen empty.

Owner Eddie Lee didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment last week, but a man who said he owns the building confirmed the restaurant was closed as the space was being cleared out. Asked why Lee closed the eatery, the building owner said, “Times are tough.”

A second-generation Korean American, Lee opened Landbirds in 2018 as an homage to the chicken wings he ate growing up in Albany Park.

It was Lee’s first dine-in restaurant. The Landbirds chef and owner was previously a partner at Fire & Water Bakery in McKinley Park, which supplied fresh baked goods to restaurants.

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago Owner/chef Eddie Lee holding his signature chicken wings at Landbirds, his first dine-in restaurant.

In addition to lollipop chicken wings, which were topped with Lee’s secret homemade sauce, Landbirds also served spam rice and honey butter chips sourced from Korea, plus Asian teas and soda.

In just a few years, the unassuming counter joint became a go-to spot for neighbors and foodies alike.

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago Landbirds at 2532 N. California Ave., taken Dec. 14, 2021.

