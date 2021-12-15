Dangerously High Winds Are Expected Wednesday Night Through Thursday Morning

CHICAGO — Make sure those Christmas lights are secured, because high winds are heading our way.

Beginning around 6 p.m. Wednesday, winds of up to 60 mph are expected across northwestern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Thursday, although the strongest gusts are likely to occur from 8 p.m. through 3 a.m.

Bring in any lawn furniture and holiday decorations before the winds start picking up at 6 p.m., said Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Make sure the ones that can’t be brought inside are properly secured and anchored in the ground to hopefully prevent them from getting lost in the stronger winds,” he said.

Yack recommends residents stay indoors for the rest of the evening, as the winds may cause tree branches and other debris to fall and injure people.

The most damage is expected to occur north of Interstate 80, according to a National Weather Service news briefing.

Credit: National Weather Service Chicago

The strongest winds are expected to die down by 9 a.m. Thursday, but it will “still be breezy” tomorrow, said Yack, with wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph that will gradually ease throughout the day.

