Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Ald. Carrie Austin Slumps Over At City Council, Stopping Meeting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot told alderpeople there was a medical emergency and they needed the room cleared.

Justin Laurence
1:32 PM CST on Dec 15, 2021
The scene in council chambers at City Hall Wednesday.
Justin Laurence/ Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) slumped over during a City Council meeting Wednesday, prompting officials to clear council chambers because of a “medical emergency.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot told alderpeople there was a medical emergency and they needed the room cleared.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) said Austin was conscious when she was escorted out. Austin was alert and talking as an ambulance arrived to take her to a hospital for further examination, according to published reports.

Austin’s council colleagues prayed for her in the chambers, and Lightfoot resumed the meeting at 1:20 p.m.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) speaks at a City Council meeting where the map of Chicago’s wards as proposed by City Council’s Rules Committee was presented on Dec. 1, 2021.

Though it’s unclear what happened, the Far South Side alderperson has had health scares in recent years.

She nearly died in 2015 from a torn aorta, which put her in a coma for two weeks. She was hospitalized for a month and required stents. She detailed her close call in an emotional speech in City Council chambers after she recovered.

“Some days were bad. Some days were real hard. But he allowed me to carry out the duties `cause that’s what I prayed for: `Lord, just give me the strength so that I can do my duty—even if it’s for the last time.’ And he allowed me to do my duty,” Austin said.

Austin tested positive for coronavirus in July 2020. Sources told the Sun-Times she was diagnosed after experiencing bleeding, which some suspected might have been a complication from her earlier surgery to repair the aorta.

Austin is the second-longest serving member of the City Council, having represented her Far South Side ward since 1994. After the City Council Rules Committee proposed a new ward map this month that would draw Austin out of her ward, she said she would rather retire than seek re-election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Justin Laurence

Read More:

The Latest

Family Of Treasure Hendrix, Woman Found Dead In Chicago Cop’s RV, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The man, who has since resigned from the Police Department, has not been charged with a crime, but Hendrix's family said they have unanswered questions about her death.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Sara Badilini
2 hours ago

Lightfoot ‘Very Concerned’ About Bucktown Group’s Plan To Hire Private Security To Patrol Neighborhood

Private armed security guards could begin patrolling a portion of Bucktown Wednesday. The neighborhood group behind the program has refused to answer specific questions about how it will work.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
2 hours ago

Could Chicago Require Vaccination Cards At More Businesses? Announcement On Mitigations Coming Soon, Lightfoot Says

Chicago celebrated a year of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, but the city is facing another surge in cases.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

City Council Ignores NW Side Alderman, Approves Apartments Near O’Hare Airport He Didn’t Want

Glenstar Properties aims to build 297 apartments near O’Hare Airport, 20 percent of which would be affordable. The full City Council approved the project 33-13.

O'Hare
Justin Laurence
3 hours ago

See more stories