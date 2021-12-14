Skip to contents

How You Can Help Older Wicker Park Residents Get Holiday Meals While Supporting A Local Restaurant

The Wicker Park Committee is partnering with The Perch to provide holiday meals to older people in need.

Quinn Myers
7:22 AM CST on Dec 14, 2021
The Perch is now open in Wicker Park.
Hannah Alani / Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park community organization is asking for donations for its holiday “meal match-up” program, which delivers restaurant-quality meals to neighbors.

Funds raised before Dec. 22 by the Wicker Park Committee will go toward buying holiday meal boxes from The Perch, 1932 W. Division St. Each meal will then be delivered to older people in Wicker Park.

The initiative started last year, when Wicker Park Committee members were looking for ways to help neighbors and support the local restaurant industry, which was struggling due to COVID-19.

“We were like, ‘Well, people need meals, and businesses are hurting,'” said Leah Root, communications director for the Wicker Park Committee. “‘Why don’t we partner up with a local business and we’ll buy holiday meals and deliver them to low-income neighbors?'”

The group ended up delivering more than 200 meals from Ina Mae’s Tavern, 1415 N. Wood St., to two senior residences in the neighborhood.

Meal options this year from The Perch will include a ham dinner or a filet. Each meal costs $20.

“We would love to match the number of meals that we delivered last year. So people can give just $20 to sponsor one meal, or you can give as much as you want,” Root said.

Donations can be sent via Paypal to the Wicker Park Committee. Meals will be delivered Dec. 23, so donations should be sent by Dec. 22. All the money goes directly to buying meals.

Any questions or suggestions of where meals should be delivered to can be sent to wickerparkcommittee@gmail.com.

Credit: Provided
The Wicker Park Committee is seeking donations for its second holiday meal match program

Quinn Myers

