The 2022 Chicago Marathon Will Return To Full Strength With 40,000 Runners

CHICAGO — The Chicago Marathon will be back up to its usual size of 40,000 runners when it returns in 2022, officials announced.

The marathon is set for Oct. 9 with 40,000 runners. It’s returning to its traditional size after several years of being smaller due to the pandemic; this fall, the marathon had 26,109 participants.

Runners who entered the drawing for the non-guaranteed entry to the race have been notified, and they will join those who guaranteed their entry during the six-week application window.

People who are still interested in participating can do so by joining an official charity team and signing up for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program. For 2022, the program includes 170 nonprofits raising funds for various causes.

Runners who register through the Charity Program are required to raise a minimum of $1,750. Additional information, including the list of charities and instructions on how to register, is available here.

Health and safety guidelines will be shared in the next few months, according to marathon organizers. Updates for participants and community members are available here.

