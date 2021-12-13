Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Replay Lincoln Park’s ‘Very Harry Christmas’ Pop-Up Features ‘Voldemalort’ Shots And Sets Inspired By The Iconic Series

The Very Harry Christmas pop-up transforms Replay Lincoln Park's main bar into Hogwarts. It will run through New Year's Eve.

Jake Wittich
7:50 AM CST on Dec 13, 2021
Replay Lincoln Park's main bar has been transformed into Hogwarts for its latest pop-up.
Facebook/Replay Lincoln Park
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Replay Lincoln Park has transformed into Hogwarts for its latest pop-up, “A Very Harry Christmas.”

Replay, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., has decorated its main bar with wreaths, garlands, candles, fake snow and other props to replicate Hogwarts during Christmastime.

The Harry-Potter-themed pop-up opened Friday and will run through Dec. 31, ending with a Yule Ball celebration for New Year’s Eve, according to a news release.

The bar features photo opportunities where Potter fans can pose with their favorite character and scenes, such as Hogwarts’ Great Hall, the Chamber of Secrets and the Whomping Willow.

The holiday pop-up, introduced in 2019, is decorated with Easter eggs that only Potter fans might spot, such as Hagrid’s House, the Burrow Spoon Clock and Dobby the House Elf, who will be hidden in the bar.

Throughout the pop-up, Replay will hold two Yule Balls, with the first one happening 8 p.m. Dec. 21. Tickets cost $25 and include a $20 beverage credit.

The second Yule Ball will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 31 and feature performances by band the Weird Sisters at 9 p.m., followed by a live DJ set until 2 a.m. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Yule Ball cost $50 and include a $40 beverage credit, midnight champagne toast and other party favors.

The bar’s cocktail menu features Potter-themed drinks, such as Voldemalort shots, the Dementor’s Kiss and Polyjuice Potion.

“Nothing says the holidays more than a quick trip to Hogwarts,” Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowski said in a statement. “Back by popular demand, this pop-up always delights Chicagoans and Harry Potter fans alike, so we thought it was perfect timing to once again bring it back for everyone to enjoy.” 

Credit: Facebook/Replay Lincoln Park
Fans will find sets and easter eggs from the Harry Potter films scattered throughout Replay’s main bar.

The Harry Potter-inspired pop-up is open to anyone 21 and older. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, and the event is not an official one sanctioned by Warner Bros.

Reservations are not required, but advance tickets are available on Replay’s website.

Replay Lincoln Park is open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, noon-3 a.m. Saturday and noon-2 a.m. Sunday.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Sports Fans Likely Will Be Able To Bet On Games At Chicago Stadiums Soon

The proposal got key city approval Monday and is likely to be voted on by the full City Council on Wednesday. If approved, the Cubs could open a sportsbook in time for the 2023 season, owner Tom Ricketts said.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
27 minutes ago

Aldermanic Office Workers Lagging When It Comes To Complying With Chicago Vaccine Mandate

City Council staffers — employees who work with aldermen’s offices, though aldermen themselves are not required to report their status — have the lowest compliance rate with the mandate.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:04 PM CST

Settling The Anjanette Young Botched Raid Lawsuit Will Cost City $2.9 Million; Top City Attorney Calls It ‘Right And Just’

If the lawsuit were to go to a jury trial, Young could seek $13-$16 million, the city's top attorney said. City Council will vote on the settlement Wednesday.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
1:29 PM CST

4 Arrested, Cited At Protest To Stop City From Giving Final Permit To Southside Recycling

Activists and some residents have called on the city to deny the permit, saying the facility will add to pollution in an already overburdened area. A city official said they'll have a decision in January.

South Chicago, East Side
Hillary Flores
9:06 AM CST

See more stories