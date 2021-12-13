Replay Lincoln Park’s ‘Very Harry Christmas’ Pop-Up Features ‘Voldemalort’ Shots And Sets Inspired By The Iconic Series

LINCOLN PARK — Replay Lincoln Park has transformed into Hogwarts for its latest pop-up, “A Very Harry Christmas.”

Replay, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., has decorated its main bar with wreaths, garlands, candles, fake snow and other props to replicate Hogwarts during Christmastime.

The Harry-Potter-themed pop-up opened Friday and will run through Dec. 31, ending with a Yule Ball celebration for New Year’s Eve, according to a news release.

The bar features photo opportunities where Potter fans can pose with their favorite character and scenes, such as Hogwarts’ Great Hall, the Chamber of Secrets and the Whomping Willow.

The holiday pop-up, introduced in 2019, is decorated with Easter eggs that only Potter fans might spot, such as Hagrid’s House, the Burrow Spoon Clock and Dobby the House Elf, who will be hidden in the bar.

Throughout the pop-up, Replay will hold two Yule Balls, with the first one happening 8 p.m. Dec. 21. Tickets cost $25 and include a $20 beverage credit.

The second Yule Ball will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 31 and feature performances by band the Weird Sisters at 9 p.m., followed by a live DJ set until 2 a.m. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Yule Ball cost $50 and include a $40 beverage credit, midnight champagne toast and other party favors.

The bar’s cocktail menu features Potter-themed drinks, such as Voldemalort shots, the Dementor’s Kiss and Polyjuice Potion.

“Nothing says the holidays more than a quick trip to Hogwarts,” Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowski said in a statement. “Back by popular demand, this pop-up always delights Chicagoans and Harry Potter fans alike, so we thought it was perfect timing to once again bring it back for everyone to enjoy.”

Credit: Facebook/Replay Lincoln Park Fans will find sets and easter eggs from the Harry Potter films scattered throughout Replay’s main bar.

The Harry Potter-inspired pop-up is open to anyone 21 and older. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, and the event is not an official one sanctioned by Warner Bros.

Reservations are not required, but advance tickets are available on Replay’s website.

Replay Lincoln Park is open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, noon-3 a.m. Saturday and noon-2 a.m. Sunday.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: