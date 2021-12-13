Old Town Man Charged With Reckless Homicide In Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman Near Wrigley Field

WRIGLEYVILLE — Four months after a 27-year-old woman visiting Chicago died in a hit-and-run, a 30-year-old man has been charged with killing her and badly injuring her friend.

Brett Dimick, of the Old Town neighborhood, was arrested Monday and charged with three felonies, including reckless homicide and failing to report an accident resulting in death and injury.

Police allege Dimick, driving a BMW X3, ran a stop sign in the 3500 block of North Fremont Aug. 14 and hit two women, killing Sophie Allen and badly injuring her friend Nahiomy Alvarez. Dimick, who allegedly drove off, was arrested without incident on Monday — nearly four months after the crash.

Dimick is set to appear in bond court Tuesday. Alvarez declined comment until after the court hearing.

Alvarez and Allen, who was visiting Chicago from Orlando, had just stopped by Wrigley Field to take photos in front of its marquee when they were hit, Alvarez said.

Allen had been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in October 2020, and she chose Chicago has her first cancer-free adventure to visit Alvarez and other friends she had in the area, Alvarez said. Facing her diagnosis in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Allen spent most of her her time isolating at home and hadn’t seen her friends in more than a year.

“I think she missed her friends dearly, and she made coming to Chicago for the summer one of the top things to do,” Alvarez told Block Club in September.

Credit: Provided/Nahiomy Alvarez Sophie Allen was killed Aug. 14 when a hit-and-run driver crashed into her and her best friend in Lakeview.

Allen remained upbeat throughout her fight against cancer, creating an email list titled “Sophie’s Superstars,” where she’d email Alvarez and other loved ones weekly to share news on her treatment and updates on how she was keeping occupied. Allen would share photos of herself cooking or outside walking with her rescue dog, Ollie Bear.

“To deal with cancer like that is amazing. I would be crushed, yet she was more concerned about making sure we didn’t worry about her,” Alvarez said. “The way she remained so positive is a testament to her character.”

Allen was born in Tokyo and moved to North Carolina with her parents when she was 4 months old, according to an obituary written by her family.

She studied public policy at her dream school, Duke University, before landing a job in Washington, D.C., at a consulting firm. That’s where she met Alvarez.

“Sophie was very enthusiastic about the world, and my favorite way to remember her is the way she would kind of hop and skip everywhere she went,” Alvarez said. “She was very playful and pleasant to be around. As we get older, we lose some of that playfulness, but Sophie had it every single day.”

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

