Lincoln Park Businesses Will Stay Open Late Wednesday For Holiday Shopping Event

LINCOLN PARK — Shops in Lincoln Park are holding a late-night shopping event Wednesday for people to finish their holiday buying while supporting local businesses.
Businesses along Armitage Avenue and Halsted Street will stay open 6-9 p.m. Wednesday for the late-night shopping event, according to the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce.
Shoppers will find festive specials, in-store activities and other promotions throughout the evening, according to the Lincoln Park chamber. The event will also feature a visit from Santa.
Additionally, the first 100 shoppers at Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave., will receive a free hot chocolate.
Participating businesses:
- Allbirds, 843 W. Armitage Ave.
- Bedside Manor, 2048 N. Halsted St.
- Chez Moi, 2100 N. Halsted St.
- Don Pez Fish Tacos, 844 W. Armitage Ave.
- LIVELY, 823 W. Armitage Ave.
- Mugsy, 951 W. Armitage Ave.
- Pyar&Co., 2132 N. Halsted St.
- Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave.
- Warby Parker, 851 W. Armitage Ave.
- All She Wrote, 825 W. Armitage Ave.
- Birch Road Cellar, 1113 W. Armitage Ave.
- The Kismet Table, 2142 N. Halsted St.
- Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, 859 W. Armitage Ave.
- OVME, 1945 N. Halsted St.
- The Second Child, 954 W. Armitage Ave.
- Topdrawer, 810 W. Armitage Ave.
- Weddings 826, 826 W. Armitage Ave.
- Aroma Workshop, 2110 N. Halsted St.
- Bliss & Belle Boutique, 1011 W. Armitage Ave.
- City Haus Interiors, 1134 W. Armitage Ave.
- Lincoln Park Aesthetics, 908 W. Armitage Ave.
- Marine Layer, 849 W. Armitage Ave.
- NAADAM, 838 W. Armitage Ave.
- The Sinless Tan, 826 W. Armitage Ave.
- UpWest, 924 W. Armitage Ave.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
