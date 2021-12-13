Lincoln Park Businesses Will Stay Open Late Wednesday For Holiday Shopping Event

LINCOLN PARK — Shops in Lincoln Park are holding a late-night shopping event Wednesday for people to finish their holiday buying while supporting local businesses.

Businesses along Armitage Avenue and Halsted Street will stay open 6-9 p.m. Wednesday for the late-night shopping event, according to the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce.

Shoppers will find festive specials, in-store activities and other promotions throughout the evening, according to the Lincoln Park chamber. The event will also feature a visit from Santa.

Additionally, the first 100 shoppers at Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave., will receive a free hot chocolate.

Participating businesses:

Allbirds, 843 W. Armitage Ave.

Bedside Manor, 2048 N. Halsted St.

Chez Moi, 2100 N. Halsted St.

Don Pez Fish Tacos, 844 W. Armitage Ave.

LIVELY, 823 W. Armitage Ave.

Mugsy, 951 W. Armitage Ave.

Pyar&Co., 2132 N. Halsted St.

Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave.

Warby Parker, 851 W. Armitage Ave.

All She Wrote, 825 W. Armitage Ave.

Birch Road Cellar, 1113 W. Armitage Ave.

The Kismet Table, 2142 N. Halsted St.

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, 859 W. Armitage Ave.

OVME, 1945 N. Halsted St.

The Second Child, 954 W. Armitage Ave.

Topdrawer, 810 W. Armitage Ave.

Weddings 826, 826 W. Armitage Ave.

Aroma Workshop, 2110 N. Halsted St.

Bliss & Belle Boutique, 1011 W. Armitage Ave.

City Haus Interiors, 1134 W. Armitage Ave.

Lincoln Park Aesthetics, 908 W. Armitage Ave.

Marine Layer, 849 W. Armitage Ave.

NAADAM, 838 W. Armitage Ave.

The Sinless Tan, 826 W. Armitage Ave.

UpWest, 924 W. Armitage Ave.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

