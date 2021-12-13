Skip to contents

Chicago Could See Days In The 60s And 50s This Week

The city will get unseasonably warm weather and some sunshine this week.

Kelly Bauer
8:13 AM CST on Dec 13, 2021
The Chicago skyline as seen from South Shore Beach on Dec. 6, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city will see unseasonably warm weather in the 50s and 60s this week.

Chicago will start the week with a mostly sunny, warm Monday, with the day’s high temperature expected to hit 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could hit 25 mph.

Tuesday will see similar warmth, with the day expected to get as warm as 51 degrees, according to the weather agency. It will be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Wednesday will get even hotter: It’s expected to top out at 64 degrees. The day will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible, and there’s a chance for rain in the afternoon, according to the weather agency.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy, but it will cool off, with a high of 46 degrees expected.

Friday will stay cooler, with a high temperature of 42 degrees. There’s a chance for rain in the afternoon.

Kelly Bauer

