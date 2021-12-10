Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale

The Garfield Park Conservatory Is Now Serving Food And Drinks Courtesy Of A Black-Owned Coffee Startup

Monday Coffee will be serving drinks on weekends at the conservatory's Horticulture Hall for three months.

Pascal Sabino
7:41 AM CST on Dec 10, 2021
Monday Coffee will be serving specialty drinks at the Conservatory as part of a new partnership.
Provided
  • Credibility:

EAST GARFIELD PARK— West Side residents and plant enthusiasts can now get something to eat and drink while browsing the Garfield Park Conservatory.

Monday Coffee, a Black-owned business founded by South Side natives Amanda Christine Harth and Felton Kizer, will be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Horticulture Hall room at the conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave.

The partnership will run for three months to bring long-awaited food and beverage options to the area’s most popular attraction. The menu will include hot pour-over coffee, espresso, hot cocoa and teas, as well as kombucha and pastries sourced from local entrepreneurs.

Credit: Provided
Amanda Christine Harth and Felton Kizer founded Monday Coffee after noticing a lack of Black entrepreneurs in the coffee industry.

Kizer and Harth sought out the partnership with the conservatory so residents in the area could have more options to eat, drink and connect with others over a cup of coffee in the neighborhood, Harth said.

“Being able to provide a food and beverage option in that area is super important. There’s no bodegas. I don’t even know if there’s a Dunkin’ Donuts,” Harth said.

The pair started Monday Coffee “as a way of keeping people connected using this everyday beverage,” Harth said.

Coffee beans are native to Ethiopia. Today, coffee is grown in in many countries across Africa, Central and South America and Asia. But still, there are very few Black and Brown entrepreneurs in the coffee industry, Harth said.

“On the front-end, there aren’t a lot of Black-owned coffee companies. We definitely wanted something that represented who we were in something that’s essentially part of our heritage. We talk about it all the time with people, where beans come from,” Harth said.

Kizer and Harth use Monday Coffee as a way to introduce coffee to people less familiar with the industry. Since the company has an emphasis on educating customers about roasts, flavor profiles and the origins of various coffee beans, the new partnership can allow new groups of people to discover coffee in a way that suits them.

“People are coming into coffee from very different stages in their lives,” Kizer said. “I used to hate coffee. But part of that is I used to drink [bad] coffee. I went through that experience of learning and growing and expanding my palate. So it’s really easy for me to help people with that.”

South Siders also can try Monday Coffee products at Retreat at Currency Exchange Cafe, 305 E. Garfield Blvd. Harth and Kizer are in residence at the cafe until the end of December.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Pascal Sabino

Read More:

The Latest

The Garfield Park Conservatory Is Now Serving Food And Drinks Courtesy Of A Black-Owned Coffee Startup

Monday Coffee will be serving drinks on weekends at the conservatory's Horticulture Hall for three months.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
3 minutes ago

Enjoy A Holly Jolly Market In North Center This Weekend

The Saturday market will have more than 20 vendors, visits from Santa and the Winter Queen and live music.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
22 minutes ago

Help Light Up Norwood Park’s Christmas Tree This Weekend

The Norwood Park Chamber of Commerce will also collect non-perishable food items that will be donated to New Hope Food Pantry to help families in need.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
22 minutes ago

One Of The Country’s Oldest Choruses Is Celebrating Its 150th Birthday — And It Was Founded In Chicago

The Apollo Chorus of Chicago will be performing Handel's "Messiah" at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance this weekend, an annual tradition dating back to 1879.

Citywide
Maia McDonald

See more stories