Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Help Light Up Norwood Park’s Christmas Tree This Weekend

The Norwood Park Chamber of Commerce will also collect non-perishable food items that will be donated to New Hope Food Pantry to help families in need.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
7:22 AM CST on Dec 10, 2021
Ornaments hang from Dan DePaepe’s Christmas tree, which rotates and appears to extend through the rooftop of his Jefferson Park home, on Dec. 2, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
NORWOOD PARK — Families can enjoy some Christmas cheer this weekend while giving back to the community at Norwood Park’s outdoor holiday tree ceremony.

The Norwood Park Chamber of Commerce tree lighting ceremony and food drive takes place from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at 6088 N. Northwest Highway. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own ornaments to help decorate the tree.

The chamber will also be collecting non-perishable food items that will be donated to New Hope Food Pantry to help families in need.

Small bites, spiced wine, non-alcoholic refreshments and small goodies will also be offered for attendees while supplies last.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

