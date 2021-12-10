Help Light Up Norwood Park’s Christmas Tree This Weekend

NORWOOD PARK — Families can enjoy some Christmas cheer this weekend while giving back to the community at Norwood Park’s outdoor holiday tree ceremony.

The Norwood Park Chamber of Commerce tree lighting ceremony and food drive takes place from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at 6088 N. Northwest Highway. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own ornaments to help decorate the tree.

The chamber will also be collecting non-perishable food items that will be donated to New Hope Food Pantry to help families in need.

Small bites, spiced wine, non-alcoholic refreshments and small goodies will also be offered for attendees while supplies last.

